Silvi Jantunen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Silvi Jantunen, PSY
Overview of Silvi Jantunen, PSY
Silvi Jantunen, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Palm Springs, FL.
Silvi Jantunen's Office Locations
- 1 3015 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 523-0661
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jantunen is an excellent Psychologist!
About Silvi Jantunen, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English, Estonian
- 1861639189
Silvi Jantunen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Silvi Jantunen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Silvi Jantunen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Silvi Jantunen.
