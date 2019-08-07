Silvia Aguayo, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Silvia Aguayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Silvia Aguayo, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Silvia Aguayo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chula Vista, CA.
Silvia Aguayo LMFT229 F St Ste A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 454-0055Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Silvia was fantastic. I was extremely hesitant in seeing a therapist as I don't open up very easy. My issue was both marriage and personal. After the introduction, she seemed so easy to open up to and I couldn't have been happier. Silvia will listen to you and be honest with you. She doesn't beat around the bush about her thoughts. Just straight and direct. After we finished each session, I had a sense of relief and my self worth felt stronger every time. The best part was, Silvia told me that I did not need more sessions. She let me know if needed she will be there for me, but for now I am OK. Since I have finished, I have never looked back. Silvia is a great person and I am very thankful for having chosen her as my Therapist.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1982927059
- Children's Hospital Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City
