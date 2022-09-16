See All Psychologists in Evanston, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Silvia Bozzano Beck, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Silvia Bozzano Beck, PHD is a Psychologist in Evanston, IL. 

Dr. Bozzano Beck works at Gersten Center for Behavioral Health, Skokie, IL in Evanston, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evanston Office
    800 Austin St, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-9210
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Chiago Office
    5215 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-9210
  3. 3
    Gottlieb Professional Building
    675 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 681-9210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Physical Abuse of Adult
Adolescent Depression
Physical Abuse of Adult

Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2022
    My time with Dr. Bozzano Beck exceeded my greatest expectations and wildest hopes. It is difficult to imagine how the experience could have been any more rewarding. I would highly and heartily recommend her to anyone looking for kind, compassionate, and supportive help.
    — Sep 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Silvia Bozzano Beck, PHD
    About Dr. Silvia Bozzano Beck, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1124127022
