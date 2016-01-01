Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sima Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Miami.
Sima Alavi works at
Locations
-
1
New Reflections Counseling7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste D, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 288-0377Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Boynton Beach1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 288-0377Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sima Alavi?
About Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Turkish
- 1922428911
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Sima Alavi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sima Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sima Alavi works at
Sima Alavi speaks Persian and Turkish.
3 patients have reviewed Sima Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sima Alavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sima Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sima Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.