Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Miami.

Sima Alavi works at New Reflections Counseling in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Reflections Counseling
    7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste D, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 288-0377
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Boynton Beach
    1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 288-0377
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    1922428911
    • 1922428911
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    University Miami
    • University Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sima Alavi, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sima Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sima Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Sima Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sima Alavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sima Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sima Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

