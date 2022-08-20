Similade Adetunji, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Similade Adetunji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Similade Adetunji, PMHNP
Overview
Similade Adetunji, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Grow Therapy2209 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Similade Adetunji?
Dr. Similade Adetunji is one of the best mental health professionals I have ever worked with. She is a blessing and I am so glad I found her. She is comprehensive in her approach. She listens to me and works with me to find the best treatment options available. I don't feel judged by her, as she really conveys that my mental well being is her top priority. She is fantastic and I hope that other people who have struggled with mental health issues get the chance to work with her or someone like her, because it really makes all the difference. I would recommend Dr. Adetunji to anyone who is struggling and needs a kind, intelligent, and supportive mental health practicioner.
About Similade Adetunji, PMHNP
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1073155248
Frequently Asked Questions
Similade Adetunji has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Similade Adetunji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Similade Adetunji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Similade Adetunji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Similade Adetunji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Similade Adetunji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.