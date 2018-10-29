Dr. Aslanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon Aslanian, DC
Dr. Simon Aslanian, DC is a Chiropractor in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Locations
- 1 510 Kings Hwy N Ste A3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 667-8636
very good and helpful. I have been going for years, and Dr Simon has alwasy helped me with my stiff neck issues. I have been going in extreme pains in my neck to Dr Simon, and he is able to release the pressure in a matter of minutes. I hate the procedure, since cracking the neck is never comfortable, however not being in pain afterwards and being able to turn your neck is so worthy. I would highly recoomend Dr Simon.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1801967385
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
