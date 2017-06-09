See All Counselors in Albany, NY
Dr. Simon Udemgba, PHD

Counseling
Overview

Dr. Simon Udemgba, PHD is a Counselor in Albany, NY. 

Dr. Udemgba works at Vis Healthcare Promotions Inc. in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vis Healthcare Promotions Inc.
    401 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 456-3614
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2017
    Dr Simon is Amazing! He is very compassionate. He treats you like an individual . He remembers what we spoke about from session to session and integrates them into future sessions. He challenges me to achieve my goals. He is very understanding. He has a way of making the most worried depressed, anxious, confused,etc. feel more at ease after they leaving his session. He is a great person. He is always available and flexible. Highly reccomend!
    Nikki S in Albany, NY — Jun 09, 2017
    About Dr. Simon Udemgba, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1043582646
