Dr. Udemgba accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Simon Udemgba, PHD
Overview
Dr. Simon Udemgba, PHD is a Counselor in Albany, NY.
Dr. Udemgba works at
Locations
Vis Healthcare Promotions Inc.401 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 456-3614
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Simon is Amazing! He is very compassionate. He treats you like an individual . He remembers what we spoke about from session to session and integrates them into future sessions. He challenges me to achieve my goals. He is very understanding. He has a way of making the most worried depressed, anxious, confused,etc. feel more at ease after they leaving his session. He is a great person. He is always available and flexible. Highly reccomend!
About Dr. Simon Udemgba, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1043582646
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udemgba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Udemgba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udemgba.
