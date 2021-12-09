See All Family Doctors in Manchester, CT
Simone Gorski, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Simone Gorski, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Simone Gorski works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    574 Middle Tpke E, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-4334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Simone Gorski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992232813
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Simone Gorski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Simone Gorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Simone Gorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Simone Gorski works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Simone Gorski’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Simone Gorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Simone Gorski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Simone Gorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Simone Gorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

