Orthopedics
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sincer Jacob, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Sincer Jacob works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Back Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Back Pain

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sincer Jacob, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811322720
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
