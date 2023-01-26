Sincer Jacob, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sincer Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sincer Jacob, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sincer Jacob, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Sincer Jacob works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 646-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sincer Jacob?
The visit with Dr Jacob went well, very caring and listens to you without making you feel unimportant. My only issue was that I waited 55 minutes after my scheduled time to see him.
About Sincer Jacob, PA-C
- Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1811322720
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Sincer Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sincer Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sincer Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sincer Jacob works at
Sincer Jacob speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Sincer Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sincer Jacob.
