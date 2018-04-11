See All Physicians Assistants in Rockville, MD
Sippora Lehrhaupt, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overviewof Sippora Lehrhaupt, PA-C

Sippora Lehrhaupt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD. 

Sippora Lehrhaupt works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sippora Lehrhaupt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Primary Care
    Comprehensive Primary Care
15825 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 (301) 869-9776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sippora Lehrhaupt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720262009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sippora Lehrhaupt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sippora Lehrhaupt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sippora Lehrhaupt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sippora Lehrhaupt works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Sippora Lehrhaupt’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sippora Lehrhaupt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sippora Lehrhaupt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sippora Lehrhaupt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sippora Lehrhaupt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

