Skeeter Nembhard, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Skeeter Nembhard, APRN

Skeeter Nembhard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Longwood, FL. 

Skeeter Nembhard works at Skeeter Thompson Nembhard in Longwood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Skeeter Nembhard's Office Locations

    Skeeter Thompson Nembhard
    1250 W State Road 434 Ste 1004, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 249-3293
    • Capital Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Oct 10, 2021
    I used her online very pleased. My sister did as well and took a lot of time with her talking to her and making sure all was well. Highly recommended
    Wendy Ginn-Noles — Oct 10, 2021
    About Skeeter Nembhard, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861859183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Skeeter Nembhard, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Skeeter Nembhard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Skeeter Nembhard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Skeeter Nembhard works at Skeeter Thompson Nembhard in Longwood, FL. View the full address on Skeeter Nembhard’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Skeeter Nembhard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Skeeter Nembhard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Skeeter Nembhard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Skeeter Nembhard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
