Dr. Moffitt accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skye Moffitt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Skye Moffitt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Moffitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Noelle K. Mcdonald Ph.d.6350 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 151, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 549-8783
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moffitt?
She is one of the most influential persons of my life. So helpful and caring.
About Dr. Skye Moffitt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801945415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moffitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moffitt works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.