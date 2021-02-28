See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Skyler Frye, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Skyler Frye, APRN

Skyler Frye, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Skyler Frye works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Skyler Frye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    4002 Kresge Way Suite 124, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Skyler Frye, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508490129
Frequently Asked Questions

Skyler Frye, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Skyler Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Skyler Frye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Skyler Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Skyler Frye works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Skyler Frye’s profile.

Skyler Frye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Skyler Frye.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Skyler Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Skyler Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

