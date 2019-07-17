See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Sneha Thomas, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sneha Thomas, APRN

Sneha Thomas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Sneha Thomas works at Premier Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sneha Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Urgent Care
    4550 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-8810
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jul 17, 2019
    I really like her, she pays attention to my needs
    Jackie — Jul 17, 2019
    About Sneha Thomas, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235657149
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sneha Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sneha Thomas works at Premier Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Sneha Thomas’s profile.

    Sneha Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sneha Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sneha Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sneha Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

