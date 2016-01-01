Overview of Dr. Soby Russal, OD

Dr. Soby Russal, OD is an Optometrist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from The New England College of Optometry, 2010 and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Russal works at Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.