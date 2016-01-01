Sofia Rivkin Haas accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sofia Rivkin Haas, LMSW
Overview of Sofia Rivkin Haas, LMSW
Sofia Rivkin Haas, LMSW is a Social Worker in New York, NY.
Sofia Rivkin Haas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sofia Rivkin Haas' Office Locations
-
1
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation1283 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-5337
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sofia Rivkin Haas?
About Sofia Rivkin Haas, LMSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1558766204
Frequently Asked Questions
Sofia Rivkin Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sofia Rivkin Haas works at
Sofia Rivkin Haas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sofia Rivkin Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sofia Rivkin Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sofia Rivkin Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.