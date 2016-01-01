Soheila Fanaee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Soheila Fanaee, LMFT
Overview
Soheila Fanaee, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Pablo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3150 Hilltop Mall Rd, San Pablo, CA 94806 Directions (510) 384-7142
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Soheila Fanaee, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1619011731
Frequently Asked Questions
