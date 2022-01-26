Dr. Soheila Hosseini, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosseini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheila Hosseini, PHD
Overview
Dr. Soheila Hosseini, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
Los Angeles Therapy Institute520 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 406, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 857-4946Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Los Angeles Therapy Institute127 Broadway Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 857-4946
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soheila is an incredible therapist. She literally changed my life. As a result of working with her, I am happier and way more productive in my life. I've had so so experiences with therapists in the past so I know a good one when I see one. She is awesome.
About Dr. Soheila Hosseini, PHD
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English, Persian and Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosseini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosseini speaks Persian and Spanish.
