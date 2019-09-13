Solomon Joshua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Solomon Joshua, APRN
Overview of Solomon Joshua, APRN
Solomon Joshua, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Solomon Joshua's Office Locations
- 1 2290 McDaniel St Ste 2A, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 720-3686
He was very excellent . And respectful. I admire his bedside manner for his patiences.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922502053
