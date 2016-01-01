Sonceria Roper is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonceria Roper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sonceria Roper
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sonceria Roper
Sonceria Roper is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Sonceria Roper's Office Locations
- 1 850 Central Pkwy E Ste 275, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (214) 247-1267
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sonceria Roper?
About Sonceria Roper
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316273808
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonceria Roper accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonceria Roper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonceria Roper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sonceria Roper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonceria Roper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonceria Roper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.