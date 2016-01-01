Dr. Brito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Brito, OD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Brito, OD
Dr. Sonia Brito, OD is an Optometrist in Edinburg, TX.
Dr. Brito works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brito's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-04291724 W University Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 381-8858
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brito?
About Dr. Sonia Brito, OD
- Optometry
- English, Persian
- 1750461588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brito accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brito works at
Dr. Brito speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.