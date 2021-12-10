See All Psychologists in San Diego, CA
Sonia Carbonell, PSY

Adolescent Psychology
3.7 (9)
Overview

Sonia Carbonell, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in San Diego, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6136 Mission Gorge Rd Ste 129, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 282-4270
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 10, 2021
    Caring Available for crisis intervention In tune with individual needs of patient A GOOD PERSON, PERIOD!
    Ginger Spice — Dec 10, 2021
    About Sonia Carbonell, PSY

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902976343
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonia Carbonell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Sonia Carbonell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Carbonell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonia Carbonell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonia Carbonell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

