Sonia Carbonell, PSY
Overview
Sonia Carbonell, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
- 1 6136 Mission Gorge Rd Ste 129, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 282-4270
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Caring Available for crisis intervention In tune with individual needs of patient A GOOD PERSON, PERIOD!
About Sonia Carbonell, PSY
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1902976343
Sonia Carbonell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonia Carbonell speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Sonia Carbonell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Carbonell.
