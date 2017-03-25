Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD
Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD is an Optometrist in Sugar Land, TX.
Dr. Garrido's Office Locations
Sugar Land - Fluor Daniel1447 Highway 6 Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 565-2020
Houston Eye Associates9230 Katy Fwy Ste 550, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 467-6600
Houston Eye Associates Optical Center1415 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 426-1339
Houston Eye Associates Optical Center1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 120, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (713) 426-1339
Houston Eye Associates Optical Center2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing dr Garrido for over 3 years. I have since moved to sugar land but still make the drive to see her because I just love the care I get from her. Her front receptionist is very helpful and welcoming as well. For the location (sams club) I didn't expect such an great staff. The low prices are a big plus too. I highly recommend Dr. Garrido if you looking for an optometrist that will listen to your needs.
About Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1033283890
Dr. Garrido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrido accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrido speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido.
