Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD

Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD is an Optometrist in Sugar Land, TX. 

Dr. Garrido works at Houston Eye Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garrido's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land - Fluor Daniel
    1447 Highway 6 Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-2020
  2. 2
    Houston Eye Associates
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 550, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-6600
  3. 3
    Houston Eye Associates Optical Center
    1415 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 426-1339
  4. 4
    Houston Eye Associates Optical Center
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 120, Katy, TX 77493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 426-1339
  5. 5
    Houston Eye Associates Optical Center
    2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6828
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033283890
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Garrido, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

