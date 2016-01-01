Sonia Mukhdomi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonia Mukhdomi, PA-C
Overviewof Sonia Mukhdomi, PA-C
Sonia Mukhdomi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cleveland, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Sonia Mukhdomi's Office Locations
- 1 EUCLID AVE, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sonia Mukhdomi?
About Sonia Mukhdomi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770020885
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonia Mukhdomi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sonia Mukhdomi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonia Mukhdomi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonia Mukhdomi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.