Dr. Schwalen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonia Schwalen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Schwalen, PHD is a Psychologist in McKinney, TX.
Dr. Schwalen works at
Locations
Next Steps Worldwide Pllc7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 294-9075
Gmc Medical Pllc950 E State Highway 114 Ste 160, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (469) 294-9075
Acecare Medical Housecalls101 E Park Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (469) 294-9075
Aetas Home Health Care Inc15851 Dallas Pkwy Ste 600, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (469) 294-9075
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonia Schwalen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952703704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwalen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.