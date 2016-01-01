See All Nurse Practitioners in Visalia, CA
Sonja Fontana, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sonja Fontana, FNP

Sonja Fontana, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA. 

Sonja Fontana works at Oakview Medical in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sonja Fontana's Office Locations

    Oakview Medical
    1011 N Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 734-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control
Common Cold
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hormone Imbalance
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Psychiatric Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Weight Loss
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Sonja Fontana, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326232455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonja Fontana, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonja Fontana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sonja Fontana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonja Fontana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonja Fontana works at Oakview Medical in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Sonja Fontana’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Sonja Fontana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Fontana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonja Fontana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonja Fontana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

