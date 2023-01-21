See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Sonja Julian, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sonja Julian, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Sonja Julian works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave
    525 Jamestown St, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 845-4582
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - King of Prussia
    170 N Henderson Rd Ste 201, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (223) 377-2009
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2023
    I’ve been struggling with a problem for four years or so with different solutions provided by other doctors I saw Dr. Julian she immediately assess the problem listen to my entire history and what I had been through and presented a solution and a plan to permanently fix my problem. Could not be more grateful to her! Also want to mention the amazing nursing staff Lauren, in particular was really helpful throughout the process and coordinating with my insurance to make sure they covered what I needed to address my challenges.
    — Jan 21, 2023
    Office & Staff

    About Sonja Julian, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558878546
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonja Julian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonja Julian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sonja Julian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonja Julian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Sonja Julian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Julian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonja Julian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonja Julian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

