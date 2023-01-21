Sonja Julian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonja Julian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sonja Julian, PA-C
Sonja Julian, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave525 Jamestown St, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (267) 845-4582
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - King of Prussia170 N Henderson Rd Ste 201, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (223) 377-2009
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been struggling with a problem for four years or so with different solutions provided by other doctors I saw Dr. Julian she immediately assess the problem listen to my entire history and what I had been through and presented a solution and a plan to permanently fix my problem. Could not be more grateful to her! Also want to mention the amazing nursing staff Lauren, in particular was really helpful throughout the process and coordinating with my insurance to make sure they covered what I needed to address my challenges.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1558878546
