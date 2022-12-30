Sonja Taneska-Proctor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT
Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Las Vegas, NV.
Intrinsic Care, LLC - Sonja Taneska-Proctor5550 Painted Mirage Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 444-0774
S P Counseling15706 Pomerado Rd # S-210, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 472-7280
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Value Options
I've been seeing Dr. Sonja for 15 months and have ~25 sessions so far. I've had a domestic violence case, a restraining order and associated serious maritial issues. Without any exaggeration, I can say that Dr. Sonja has been the best cure that I could ask for during these traumatic times. Any good and difficult decision I've made have directly come from her such as renting an apartment to have some space. She provided me so much practical info about marriage, divorce and legal system; I've been truly amazed with her vast experience in these areas. Moreover, she helped me to understand deeply rooted issues from my side such as being tight with money and how to treat my wife better. Also, she is very fair and always considers the other side as well; her insights and empathy was instrumental for me to understand my wife's perspective and convince her to drop the restraining order. In summary, I highly recommend Dr. Sonja for any relationship, marriage, and legal issues. She is THE BEST
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English, Macedonian and Serbian Cyrillic
- 1316287691
- St Cyril and Methodist University Skopje Macedonia
Sonja Taneska-Proctor speaks Macedonian and Serbian Cyrillic.
