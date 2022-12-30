See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
5.0 (63)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Sonja Taneska-Proctor works at Intrinsic Care, LLC in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Poway, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intrinsic Care, LLC - Sonja Taneska-Proctor
    5550 Painted Mirage Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 444-0774
  2. 2
    S P Counseling
    15706 Pomerado Rd # S-210, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 472-7280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Compulsive Gambling
Depression
Addiction
Compulsive Gambling
Depression

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Fear of Death Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Online Gambling Addiction Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sonja Taneska-Proctor, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Macedonian and Serbian Cyrillic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316287691
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • St Cyril and Methodist University Skopje Macedonia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonja Taneska-Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    63 patients have reviewed Sonja Taneska-Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonja Taneska-Proctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonja Taneska-Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonja Taneska-Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

