Sonja White, PA-C

Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sonja White, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Sonja White works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sonja White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
Medication Management
Obesity
Pelvic Exams
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Stitches
Warts
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sonja White, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1215189402
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Touro University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

