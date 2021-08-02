See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Poplar Bluff, MO
Sonya Diciro, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sonya Diciro, FNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sonya Diciro, FNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. 

Sonya Diciro works at Physicians Park Primary Care in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Park Primary Care
    225 Physicians Park Ste 400, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 727-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Control
Breast Exam
Diabetes
Birth Control
Breast Exam
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sonya Diciro?

    Aug 02, 2021
    She made me feel very comfortable with an exam that probably isnt anyones favorite thing to do. She was assuring about certain issues I was having and had everything completed quickly and efficiently.
    — Aug 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sonya Diciro, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sonya Diciro, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sonya Diciro to family and friends

    Sonya Diciro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sonya Diciro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sonya Diciro, FNP.

    About Sonya Diciro, FNP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427005792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Missouri Health Sciences Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonya Diciro, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonya Diciro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sonya Diciro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonya Diciro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonya Diciro works at Physicians Park Primary Care in Poplar Bluff, MO. View the full address on Sonya Diciro’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sonya Diciro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Diciro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Diciro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Diciro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sonya Diciro, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.