Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonya Friedman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sonya Friedman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Birmingham, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 111 S Old Woodward Ave Ste 212B, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 738-5952
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
She is a Great Person to know. Helped making my Life Beautiful. To The Best! Bill Van Horn Pensacola, Florida 32507
About Dr. Sonya Friedman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932271608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.