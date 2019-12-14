See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
Sonya Moretti, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sonya Moretti, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sonya Moretti, CRNP

Sonya Moretti, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carolyn Callender, NP
Carolyn Callender, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Daniel Boadu, NPP
Daniel Boadu, NPP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Sonya Moretti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1050 Clove Rd Staten Is, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-6440
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sonya Moretti?

    Dec 14, 2019
    Excellent. Where did she relocate to?
    — Dec 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sonya Moretti, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sonya Moretti, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sonya Moretti to family and friends

    Sonya Moretti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sonya Moretti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sonya Moretti, CRNP.

    About Sonya Moretti, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548453913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonya Moretti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonya Moretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Sonya Moretti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Moretti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Moretti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Moretti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sonya Moretti, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.