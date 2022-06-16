Sonya Walsh, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonya Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sonya Walsh, CNP
Overview of Sonya Walsh, CNP
Sonya Walsh, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Sonya Walsh works at
Sonya Walsh's Office Locations
-
1
Optum Primary Care2121 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 237-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sonya Walsh?
Both my husband and I see Sonya Walsh. She provides excellent care and I highly recommend.
About Sonya Walsh, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619532066
Frequently Asked Questions
Sonya Walsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sonya Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sonya Walsh works at
8 patients have reviewed Sonya Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.