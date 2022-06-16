See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Sonya Walsh, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sonya Walsh, CNP

Sonya Walsh, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Sonya Walsh works at Optum Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sonya Walsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    2121 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 237-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 16, 2022
Both my husband and I see Sonya Walsh. She provides excellent care and I highly recommend.
— Jun 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sonya Walsh, CNP
About Sonya Walsh, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619532066
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sonya Walsh, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonya Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sonya Walsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sonya Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sonya Walsh works at Optum Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Sonya Walsh’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Sonya Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Walsh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

