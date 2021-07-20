See All Nurse Practitioners in Liberty Township, OH
Sonya Wells, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (22)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Sonya Wells, APRN

Sonya Wells, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Liberty Township, OH. 

Sonya Wells works at Liberty Family Medicine in Liberty Township, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sonya Wells' Office Locations

    Liberty Family Medicine
    6615 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 100, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 755-1912
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Sonya listened to my concerns and addressed them and made follow up plans. She listened to me and i never felt rushed. A very good visit.
    — Jul 20, 2021
    Photo: Sonya Wells, APRN
    About Sonya Wells, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609384825
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonya Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sonya Wells works at Liberty Family Medicine in Liberty Township, OH. View the full address on Sonya Wells’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Sonya Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonya Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonya Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonya Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
