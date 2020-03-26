See All Physicians Assistants in Atlanta, GA
Sonza Curtis, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Sonza Curtis, PA

Sonza Curtis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Clayton Collee Of Natural Health.

Sonza Curtis works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sonza Curtis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Critical Care of Atlanta
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 943-0900
  2. 2
    Three D Wellness
    555 Sun Valley Dr Ste C1, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 621-8100

Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Mar 26, 2020
    WOW, Dr Curtis is so impressive. She is beyond knowledgable about thyroid issues. For the first time in 10 YEARS I feel HEARD. No more..."your results look great", and I feel like crap! She has solutions YOU need to hear!
    Michelle-Dawsonville — Mar 26, 2020
    About Sonza Curtis, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073540944
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska Med Ctr
    • Clayton Collee Of Natural Health
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sonza Curtis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sonza Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sonza Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sonza Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Sonza Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonza Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sonza Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sonza Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

