Sonza Curtis, PA
Overviewof Sonza Curtis, PA
Sonza Curtis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Clayton Collee Of Natural Health.
Sonza Curtis works at
Sonza Curtis' Office Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care of Atlanta960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 943-0900
Three D Wellness555 Sun Valley Dr Ste C1, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 621-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Samaritan Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
WOW, Dr Curtis is so impressive. She is beyond knowledgable about thyroid issues. For the first time in 10 YEARS I feel HEARD. No more..."your results look great", and I feel like crap! She has solutions YOU need to hear!
About Sonza Curtis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1073540944
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Med Ctr
- Clayton Collee Of Natural Health
- University Of Nebraska
Sonza Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sonza Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Sonza Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sonza Curtis.
