Dr. Hang accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sopha Hang, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Sopha Hang, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Locations
- 1 1308 NW 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 642-2086
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sopha Hang, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Khmer
- 1992926612
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hang speaks Khmer.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hang.
