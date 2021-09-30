See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Sophea Bachalis, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Sophea Bachalis, CRNP

Sophea Bachalis, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Sophea Bachalis works at Perelman Ctr Adv Med Gastro in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sophea Bachalis' Office Locations

    Perelman Ctr Adv Med Gastro
    Perelman Ctr Adv Med Gastro
    3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 349-8222
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 30, 2021
    Sophea is one of the best Nurse Practitioners I have ever met! She is even better than some of the doctors I have had in the past. She really cares and she is always available to answer my questions or talk to me about any concerns. She always responds in the patient portal quickly. I never feel like she's hard to get a hold of and I don't feel like a number. I came to her with very high liver enzymes and she figured out what was wrong with me and has been monitoring me ever since. I trust her so much! Sophea is sweet and kind with a calm, caring, and friendly demeanor. I highly recommend her!
    Danielle — Sep 30, 2021
    About Sophea Bachalis, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1073050928
