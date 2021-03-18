See All Nurse Practitioners in Boston, MA
Sophia Axtman

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sophia Axtman

Sophia Axtman is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA. 

Sophia Axtman works at Fenway Community Health Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sophia Axtman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fenway Health
    1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 267-0900

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 18, 2021
Sophia is amazing, understanding, and non-judgmental. She's very helpful and reassuring and listens. I'm very happy to be a patient of hers.
Mickey — Mar 18, 2021
Photo: Sophia Axtman
About Sophia Axtman

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902452022
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sophia Axtman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Sophia Axtman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sophia Axtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Sophia Axtman works at Fenway Community Health Center in Boston, MA.

Sophia Axtman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sophia Axtman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sophia Axtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sophia Axtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

