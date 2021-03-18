Sophia Axtman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sophia Axtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sophia Axtman
Overview of Sophia Axtman
Sophia Axtman is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Sophia Axtman works at
Sophia Axtman's Office Locations
Fenway Health
1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215
(617) 267-0900
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sophia Axtman?
Sophia is amazing, understanding, and non-judgmental. She's very helpful and reassuring and listens. I'm very happy to be a patient of hers.
About Sophia Axtman
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1902452022
Frequently Asked Questions
Sophia Axtman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sophia Axtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sophia Axtman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sophia Axtman.
