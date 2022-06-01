Sophie Harrison, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sophie Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sophie Harrison, CNM
Overview of Sophie Harrison, CNM
Sophie Harrison, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Sophie Harrison works at
Sophie Harrison's Office Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Doctors - Monticello38 Concord Rd, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 333-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sophie Harrison?
If I could've picked Sophie for all of my care leading up to and including having my first child, I would've. Sophie was always caring, took time to listen to all my questions and concerns, and assured me everything was ultimately my choice. She didn't deliver my child, but made sure to come by my room and check in on me for several days after having an unanticipated birth experience. She was amazing.
About Sophie Harrison, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942856349
Frequently Asked Questions
Sophie Harrison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sophie Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sophie Harrison works at
3 patients have reviewed Sophie Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sophie Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sophie Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sophie Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.