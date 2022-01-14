See All Family Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Soquel Schafer, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.6 (8)
Overview

Soquel Schafer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Soquel Schafer works at Dermatologic Plastic Surgery Clinics of Ca in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatologic Plastic Surgery Clinics of Ca
    84 Santa Rosa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 591-4727
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2022
    Soquel was knowledgeable and friendly. She explained herself clearly and respected our preferences to lean towards nutritional over allopathic remedies.
    About Soquel Schafer, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1215442991
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Soquel Schafer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Soquel Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Soquel Schafer works at Dermatologic Plastic Surgery Clinics of Ca in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Soquel Schafer’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Soquel Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Soquel Schafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Soquel Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Soquel Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

