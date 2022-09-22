Sorana Pop, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sorana Pop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sorana Pop, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sorana Pop, FNP
Sorana Pop, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Phoenix.
Sorana Pop works at
Sorana Pop's Office Locations
Anasazi Internal Medicine PC3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 494-5040
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted to take the time to share what a caring, compassionate provider Liana Pop is. She listens! This is so important in the medical field but so rarely done. Doctor's "hear" but don't always listen....and I am so thankful to have someone like her as my primary care provider. She was so compassionate with me concerning on ongoing condition I have and was willing to write me a referral to a specialist/surgeon who I desperately wanted to see for a consult and second opinion. She communicates quickly via the portal and it is so evident that she truly cares for her patients.
About Sorana Pop, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164802690
Education & Certifications
- University of Phoenix
