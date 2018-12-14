See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Walnut Creek, CA
Sorrenta Stuart, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sorrenta Stuart, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Sorrenta Stuart works at Sorrenta Stuart, LMFT in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Institute of Mindful Therapy
    1250 Pine St Ste 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Dec 14, 2018
    I actually don’t want to give Sorrenta a good review so She doesn’t get too booked up! Hands down best psychotherapist I have ever had in decades of seeing different therapists. Sorrenta just beats her competition in every way by being so real, caring, selfless and brilliant. Just truly a treasure and changing the game. Lock her up or someone from her team if you can! It’s worth it.
    About Sorrenta Stuart, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1629309497
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of San Francisco School Of Counseling Psychology
    • University Of California, Davis
