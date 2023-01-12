Spencer Fleek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Spencer Fleek, PA
Spencer Fleek, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Spencer Fleek works at
Southwest Medical Associates, 4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119, (702) 877-5199, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
This was my first time meeting Dr Fleek in person and I found him to very caring and felt like he truly cared about my health. I previously had a phone visit with Dr Fleek and during the phone visit I felt the same way that he truly cared. I don’t normally recommend doctors but I highly recommend Dr Fleek.
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
Spencer Fleek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Spencer Fleek works at
3 patients have reviewed Spencer Fleek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Spencer Fleek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Spencer Fleek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Spencer Fleek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.