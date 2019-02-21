Dr. Gelernter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer Gelernter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Spencer Gelernter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marietta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3901 Roswell Rd Ste 210, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 509-8266
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelernter?
Highly recommend
About Dr. Spencer Gelernter, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487684544
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelernter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelernter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelernter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelernter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.