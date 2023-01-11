See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Petersburg, FL
Spencer Rizk, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Spencer Rizk, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Spencer Rizk, MSN

Spencer Rizk, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Spencer Rizk works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group - Primary Care in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Melisa Hodges, NP
Melisa Hodges, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
4.9 (51)
View Profile
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
3.9 (11)
View Profile

Spencer Rizk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Petersburg Primary Care - DCMG
    7005 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 501-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • SummaCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Spencer Rizk?

    Jan 11, 2023
    Very attentive and listens to me and my concerns. Best doctor I have ever had.
    Donna — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Spencer Rizk, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Spencer Rizk, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Spencer Rizk to family and friends

    Spencer Rizk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Spencer Rizk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Spencer Rizk, MSN.

    About Spencer Rizk, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770076101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The University of Toledo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Spencer Rizk, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Spencer Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Spencer Rizk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Spencer Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Spencer Rizk works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group - Primary Care in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Spencer Rizk’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Spencer Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Spencer Rizk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Spencer Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Spencer Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Spencer Rizk, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.