See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Marlton, NJ
Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. 

Srirekha Dayanidhi works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    750 Route 73 S Ste 401, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Srirekha Dayanidhi?

Photo: Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Srirekha Dayanidhi to family and friends

Srirekha Dayanidhi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Srirekha Dayanidhi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C.

About Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629018825
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Srirekha Dayanidhi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Srirekha Dayanidhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Srirekha Dayanidhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Srirekha Dayanidhi works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Srirekha Dayanidhi’s profile.

Srirekha Dayanidhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Srirekha Dayanidhi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Srirekha Dayanidhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Srirekha Dayanidhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.