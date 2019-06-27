Stacee Paley, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacee Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacee Paley, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stacee Paley, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Doylestown, PA.
Stacee Paley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Terracepark Suites275 S Main St Ste 8, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 489-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacee Paley?
Stacee has been an excellent therapist. She has helped me deal with a difficult time in my life and come out with a positive outlook. She is professional, provides insight and is caring. She provides materials that support her knowledge. I would highly recommend Stacee to anyone going thru a difficult and challenging time in their life.
About Stacee Paley, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689844367
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacee Paley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacee Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacee Paley works at
19 patients have reviewed Stacee Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacee Paley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacee Paley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacee Paley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.