Stacee Paley, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stacee Paley, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Doylestown, PA. 

Stacee Paley works at The Paley Therapy Group, Doylestown PA in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Terracepark Suites
    275 S Main St Ste 8, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 489-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Depressive Disorders
Autism
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Stacee has been an excellent therapist. She has helped me deal with a difficult time in my life and come out with a positive outlook. She is professional, provides insight and is caring. She provides materials that support her knowledge. I would highly recommend Stacee to anyone going thru a difficult and challenging time in their life.
    — Jun 27, 2019
    About Stacee Paley, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689844367
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacee Paley, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacee Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacee Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacee Paley works at The Paley Therapy Group, Doylestown PA in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Stacee Paley’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Stacee Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacee Paley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacee Paley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacee Paley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

