Stacey Baer, MSOT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacey Baer, MSOT
Overview of Stacey Baer, MSOT
Stacey Baer, MSOT is an Occupational Therapist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Occupational Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Stacey Baer works at
Stacey Baer's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacey Baer?
About Stacey Baer, MSOT
- Occupational Therapy
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1457633810
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacey Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacey Baer works at
Stacey Baer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Baer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.