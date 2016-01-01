Stacey Baker, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacey Baker, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Stacey Baker, LMHC is a Counselor in Worcester, MA. They graduated from University CT Hartford Hosp.
Baker Mental Health Consulting, LLC.51 Union St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 769-7812
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Counseling
- English
- 1265595425
- University CT Hartford Hosp
Stacey Baker accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacey Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Stacey Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Baker.
