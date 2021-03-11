See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Stacey Budke, LPC

2.5 (14)
Stacey Budke, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Stacey Budke works at 07/15/2018 in Saint Louis, MO.

    07/15/2018
    12166 Old Big 07 15 2018 Bnd Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 (314) 399-9622
    07/15/2018
    12166 Old Big 15 2018 Bnd Rd # 7, Saint Louis, MO 63122 (314) 399-9622
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 11, 2021
    She's been absolutely amazing with myself and my daughter. I would recommend her to anyone needing help.
    About Stacey Budke, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1487893715
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Budke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Stacey Budke works at 07/15/2018 in Saint Louis, MO.

    14 patients have reviewed Stacey Budke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Budke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Budke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

